Two workers collect the terrace of a bar in the center of Barcelona this Friday. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Spain has for the first time exceeded 15,000 positives for coronavirus in a single day. The Ministry of Health has notified this Friday 15,186 diagnoses and 222 deceased. Although the trend in recent weeks was downward, Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, already warned on Thursday: it is possible that we will enter a plateau, a previous stabilization and that after it the curve will return to rise.

What is now being seen is a generalized growth in almost the entire territory. There are many differences between regions, but today all except the Canary Islands have a worse accumulated incidence than the previous day. If in September it was Madrid that led the rise in positives and the one that conditioned the general trend in Spain, now the new cases are much more distributed throughout the territory. In the statistics of this Friday Madrid contributed a fifth of the diagnoses, while there have been weeks that it concentrated practically a third. The cumulative incidence in this community in the last 14 days remains below 500 (451.87) per 100,000 inhabitants.

The epidemic continues to explode in Navarra, which has an incidence of 847.12. Never has a community had such a high rate, although it must be borne in mind that during the first wave only a small percentage of all infections were detected. The average for Spain is 280.4, in a growth that places it almost at the height of the worst data (290), which was recorded in September.

Virtually all the indicators that experts use to check the evolution of the epidemic get worse. The hospital occupancy of covid patients continues to grow (9.83%), also those admitted to intensive care (19.56%) and the percentage of positivity of the tests (11.3%). The World Health Organization considers that if all suspects are tested, one can speak of epidemic control with less than 5% in this last indicator.

The Ministry of Health includes in its report this Friday a detailed analysis of the outbreaks that have been detected in the second wave. The social sphere (meetings with friends and family, trips, leisure venues …) concentrates the largest number of them (31.4%), followed by family (18.8%), work (13.3%), socio-sanitary centers (8.3%), educational (6.1%), health centers (2.6%), and in especially vulnerable groups such as reception centers or from boats (2.1%).

