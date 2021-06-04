The epidemiological situation continues to improve in Spain. The Ministry of Health notified this Friday 4,975 new positives of covid-19, a figure that manages to lower the incidence to 117.22 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, more than one point less than the previous data (118.29 ).

In this Friday’s report, 97 new deaths were added, compared with 17 last Friday. Up to 80,196 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry.

Currently, there are 4,135 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (4,298 on Thursday) and 1,163 in the ICU (1,205 on Thursday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 395 admissions (432 on Thursday) and 486 discharges (605 on Thursday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 3.33% (3.47% on Thursday) and in ICUs at 12.14% (12.57% on Thursday).

The rate of positivity of detection tests continues to be below 5% on average in the country as a whole and Health has placed it at 4.82%, compared to 4.86% the day before.