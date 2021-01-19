New Black Tuesday of the pandemic in Spain. The Ministry of Health has notified 34,291 new infections this Tuesday, a figure slightly lower than that of Monday, when 84,287 cases were computed over the weekend (on average, 42,143 for each day), and that points, as the only positive sign, that the country has reached the peak of the third wave, although the trend needs to be consolidated in the coming days. Even so, the plateau that appears on the horizon does not allow any positive analysis: Spain can still remain for many days in the environment of 30,000 daily infections, or above them. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 2,370,742.

The Ministry update leaves a lot of negative news. On the side of the deceased, Health has registered 404 deaths, practically double the daily average of the weekend (455 between Saturday and Sunday) and a figure similar to that of last Tuesday, when there were 408 deaths. The total number of deaths is already 54,153, according to the official records of the Ministry, which are still very far from other also official indicators, such as those of the National Institute of Statistics (INE) or those of the MoMo Report, of the Carlos III Institute, which place excess mortality since March around 80,000 deaths.

The worst figure of the day, however, is once again the accumulated incidence, which beats a new record for the entire pandemic, surpasses a new barrier, that of 700 cases, and stands at 714 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 25 more than Monday.