Salud will administer doses of Pfizer, Janssen or Moderna to about 4,000 teachers and police officers under the age of 60 who were left unvaccinated at the time after the campaign with AstraZeneca stopped, according to data provided by the Ministry. Some 150 pharmacists and other health workers who are in the same situation will also be ‘re-harvested’. The measure is taken “once the vaccination is advanced in people over 60 years of age” and given the availability of doses. The Ministry began yesterday to summon these professionals, who will receive the puncture over the next few days.

The vaccination campaign with AstraZeneca in people under 60 years of age came to a halt in early April after the appearance of very rare cases of thrombi. By then, more than 43,000 essential and health workers had already received the first dose in the Region, but other professionals did not arrive in time. The latter will now be vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen, depending on availability. Meanwhile, those who were inoculated with the first dose still do not know if they will complete the immunization schedule with a second injection of AstraZeneca or with another vaccine, probably the one from Pfizer. The Ministry has delayed the decision for four more weeks, pending the preliminary results of a study by the Carlos III Health Institute that seeks to clarify the safety and effects of the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses.

Weeks late



On the other hand, Health today begins the vaccination of some 2,000 oncohematological patients and another 5,400 patients with solid organ cancer. This phase of the campaign starts weeks late with respect to most communities, as has happened with the rest of people with very high risk factors (transplants and hemodialysis, among others).

Also this week the immunization of 1,200 inmates in the prisons of the Region is carried out. Health yesterday began to administer the vaccine in the Murcia I penitentiary (Sangonera la Verde), and today it is the turn of the Campos del Río prison.

Throughout may



The campaign, meanwhile, is advancing in the older population. The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, said yesterday that the “vast majority” of people over 60 will have received the first dose “in two or three weeks.” At the moment, 75.1% of the population over that age is protected with the first inoculation. Specifically, it has been received by 100% of those over 80 years of age, 85.4% of Murcians between 70 and 79, and 54.5% of those in the 60 to 69 range.

The Ministry’s report mistakenly collected more punctures than those actually administered on Monday



These figures are similar to the national averages. López Miras predicted that the Region would be the first community to complete vaccination among septuagenarians, but the truth is that ten communities exceed 90%, compared to 85.4% in Murcia.

Health has called for all those Cartagena over 70 years of age who “have not received the summons for outdated data, or because they have not previously wanted to be vaccinated, to go to the Cabezo Beaza pavilion today (from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.).” According to data from the Ministry, 331,970 people (21.9% of the population) have received the first dose in the Region, and 124,621 Murcians have completed the immunization schedule. These figures are lower than those registered in Monday’s report, something that the Ministry attributes to an error. The Ministry indicates that there are 126,440 people with complete guidelines. The Region follows the tail of Spain in managed vials.