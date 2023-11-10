The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched updated scientific evidence for breast, cervical and colon cancer, based on the latest international practices, to raise the efficiency of health workers, to provide the best preventive and curative services for cancer patients, and to increase awareness among community members about the importance of early detection in protecting the public health of community members.

This came in an introductory and training workshop organized by the Ministry in Dubai in cooperation with AstraZeneca, in the presence of Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and Dr. Buthaina Ben Balila, Head of the Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health Department, and with the participation of a number of workers in sectors and departments. concerned.

The launch of these scientific evidence, which has been updated by a team of experts and specialists in the field of cancer, comes to reflect the latest medical research and technologies within the framework of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve health care and raise awareness of the importance of early screening and disease prevention.

Scientific evidence includes current recommendations for early diagnosis, necessary tests, and available treatment for detected cases.

These guides are considered an important reference for health professionals in providing appropriate health care and making the right decisions, to improve recovery rates and quality of life for patients.

Dr. Hussein Al-Rand stressed the importance of this updated scientific evidence in improving the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of breast, colon and cervical cancer, as this evidence is based on the latest scientific research and studies in these fields, and provides reliable and comprehensive information for individuals and health professionals.

He pointed to the Ministry’s plans to enhance research and development in the field of medicine, and provide innovative scientific solutions to current and future health challenges, in addition to building strong partnerships with health and community institutions and partners to improve health and prevent diseases.

Al-Rand pointed out the importance of the Ministry launching the updated guide, which contributes to developing the skills of health care providers, to provide better care for patients, which leads to reducing the death rate resulting from cancer diseases according to the National Plan for Noncommunicable Diseases through one of its strategic indicators, which is reducing the rate of cancer diseases, This is done by applying the updated guide and periodically auditing its implementation mechanism, within the framework of the Ministry’s commitment to achieving the goals of preventive and community health programs and promoting health awareness.

For her part, Dr. Buthaina Ben Balila said that the Ministry periodically updates scientific evidence to keep pace with the highest international standards and using the latest medical research and technologies, which are the result of the diligent work of a team of scientists and medical experts specialized in the field of cancer control, making it a scientific reference for professionals in the field of health. And society alike.

She explained that the workshop aimed to introduce updated evidence, the mechanism for its application, and brainstorming to improve early detection services by following modern scientific methods, and to guide patients and community members to prevent breast, cervical and colon cancer, adhere to treatment, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.