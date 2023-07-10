After the age of 50, vision is one of the aspects of aging that receives the most attentionright after motor and memory problems which are tied for first place. 45% of Italians, after cataract surgery, perceive they see as a younger person with an improvement in the quality of life in 79% of cases. Half are aware of the type of surgery, less than 40% know that it could also correct presbyopia and astigmatism. These are, in summary, the results of ‘Alcon Eye on Cataract’, survey of expectations, knowledge and needs of cataract surgery, promoted by Alcon – a company active in the ophthalmic sector – and presented in June, the month dedicated to this theme. The survey, conducted between March and April 2023 in Italy and, overall, in 10 countries – Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Japan, India, Spain, United States, South Korea – involved 7,331 people over 50 , both with cataract diagnosis in the last 5 years, already operated on or awaiting surgery, or without diagnosis.

The diagnosis of cataract – explains the company in a note – is certainly a tangible and natural sign of the aging of the ocular apparatus which, if accompanied by presbyopia and concomitant refractive errors, profoundly affects the quality of life. The results of the survey in Italy, in line with the global ones, highlight, on the one hand, the perceived advantages that surgery brings, but at the same time reveal a low knowledge of both the type of operation and what it consists of. Cataract surgery, the most performed operation in the world with about 30 million operations a year and over 715 thousand in Italy, consists in replacing the crystalline, the natural lens of the eye which becomes opaque with the development of the cataract, with an intraocular lens. There are different types of intraocular lenses (IOL) today, which allow you to achieve the best refractive result after cataract surgery. It is in fact possible to correct presbyopia and/or astigmatism together with the removal of the cataract, reducing or completely eliminating the need to use glasses in the post-operative period.

The survey shows that only 38% of those interviewed in Italy are aware of this potential. “The specialist, as also confirmed by the investigation – he observes Edoardo Ligabue, eye surgeon – remains the main point of reference for the patient: for this reason education and information are central to choosing the solution that best meets his needs. Today research and technological innovation – he adds – continue to progress and this evolution has led to a generational change thanks to the availability of intraocular lenses that correct presbyopia and maintain visual quality with an important impact on quality of life”.

The percentage of patients who needed to use glasses post-surgery – continues the note – has decreased significantly at an international level. In fact, it passes from 81% before cataract surgery to 45% post-surgery. 45% of patients undergoing cataract surgery also perceive that they see as a younger person with a positive impact on quality of life. In Italy, the expectations of those awaiting cataract surgery focus on the possibility of improving reading (81%), driving (70%), using technological devices (69%) and solving of crosswords and puzzles (64%).

“Research and technological innovation – he says Ricardo Paias, Surgical Franchise Head & Country Manager, Alcon Italy – are the basis of Alcon’s daily commitment which for over 75 years has placed the improvement of the quality of life of people with vision problems at the heart of its mission. To achieve this important goal – he continues – we believe it is essential to help spread knowledge and awareness of how vision problems, such as cataracts, can count on increasingly efficient solutions. The data from the Alcon Eye on Cataract survey – concludes Paias – underline the need to provide more accurate information especially with respect to the ability that today’s latest generation intraocular lenses have to correct presbyopia and astigmatism, expanding the impact on quality of life of people”. For more information on cataracts and cataract surgery, patients and caregivers can visit www.vedicibene.it