THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday 30 December 2021, 21:53



The Ministry of Health registered this Thursday, until 8:30 p.m., 642 positives in the mobile Covid points installed in the Region of Murcia. These units aim to increase the contagion detection capacity and reduce outbreaks at Christmas gatherings. Up to the aforementioned time, more than 14,000 tests have been carried out and more than 2,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered. If compared to the numbers from last week, when the same operation was performed the day before Christmas Eve, there are 153 more cases in 3,000 fewer tests.

About 300 SMS 061 management professionals in the 27 municipalities where the mobile units were installed participated in the device. The Ministry of Health thanks all SMS staff and especially the deployment organized by 061 to meet the high demand of the population. The mobile Covid vaccination and testing points have remained open beyond 9 p.m., which was the scheduled closing time, as the population continued to come to undergo tests or receive the first dose of the vaccine.