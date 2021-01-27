New black day of the pandemic in Spain, and there are too many. The peak of the third wave resists bending and left this Wednesday, once again, terrible figures in all the indicators of the Ministry of Health.

The number of new infections rebounds with almost 4,000 more than Tuesday and stands at 40,285, a figure that reflects how difficult it is to beat the curve. Spain moves around 40,000 new cases daily for two weeks and the forecasts of the health technicians suggest that it will continue to do so for at least one more week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has risen to 2,670,102, according to the official count of the Ministry of Health, although seroprevalence studies indicate that, in reality, around six million Spaniards have already passed the disease .

But again, the most tragic news of the day has come from the death statistics. Health counted 492 new deaths, the second highest figure in the third wave after Tuesday, when 591 were counted, a maximum that was not seen since April 12, in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic; two consecutive days with an enormous number of deaths that probably will not be the last, since the very high degree of occupation of the ICUs continues to keep all the alarms on. The total number of deaths from Covid-19 since March in 57,291 people, according to Health data, although other official estimates, such as the National Institute of Statistics or the Carlos III Institute estimate more than 80,000.

The accumulated incidence was one hundredths of overcoming another epidemiological barrier. With 899.93 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, it grew six points compared to Tuesday and set a new historical record. There is no respite for any autonomous community: six maintain their rate above 1,250 cases (Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community, Extremadura, Murcia and La Rioja) and all the others, except the Canary Islands, far exceed the level of ‘extreme risk’ (250 infections) set by the Ministry.

In Europe, only Portugal, with a cumulative incidence of 1,530 cases, and the Czech Republic, with 969, surpass Spain, which has already left behind countries such as the United Kingdom or Ireland, which in recent weeks had suffered the virulence of the strain British and that currently have accumulated incidents of 788 and 741 cases, respectively.

There are also no positive developments in hospital pressure, which moves in similar records to those of previous days. The occupation of hospital beds by covid patients is at 24.03%, while in intensive care units the figure shoots up to 41.90%, with the Valencian Community (62.97%), Melilla (58.82%) and La Rioja (55.17%) as the territories with the highest rates.

The test positivity rate it does not register significant variations, just a small decrease, and marks 16.08%, more than triple the percentage that the World Health Organization (WHO) establishes to indicate that the epidemic is out of control (5%). By region, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León, with almost 30% positivity, practically double the national average.