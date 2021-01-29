The cumulative incidence falls three points and stands at 886 Vaccination of a sanitary in Barcelona. / Reuters

Spain still does not double the peak of the third wave. The Ministry of Health has notified 38,118 new cases of covid-19 this Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 2,743,119 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants falls slightly to 886 points, three less than on Thursday.

The coronavirus, in data



Health computes in its report 513 new deaths, practically the same numbers as on Thursday, when 515 were added. The total number of deaths with a positive test rises to 58,319.

Hospital pressure grows again. The occupancy of beds by coronavirus stands at 24%, while in ICUs it is at 43.95%, compared to 42.84 on Thursday.