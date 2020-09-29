Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers open essential information of the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The pandemic continues to grow in Spain, mainly due to its expansion in a particular territory, the Community of Madrid. The report of the Ministry of Health this Monday includes 13,449 new cases in Madrid since Friday (there are no reports on the weekend). “It is the highest growth in the second wave”, said the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, at the press conference in which the director of Emergencies, Fernando Simón, explained the details of these data. From the report from Friday to Monday of last week, growth in Madrid was lower, of 11,991 diagnoses. As in the previous one, with 10,864 new cases. And four weeks ago, 9,440. “In Madrid there is community transmission and control of the pandemic has not been taken. You have to act ”, said Illa.

The new diagnoses in Madrid represent 42% of the 31,785 notified throughout Spain since Friday. This percentage grows compared to last week, when they were 38%. The total number of new cases nationwide does not stop growing. Comparing with other Mondays, when the cases registered throughout the weekend accumulate, this September 28 is also the highest growth of the second wave: four weeks ago 26,000 cases were reported, 5,000 less than this Monday.

The cumulative incidence in the last two weeks continues to skyrocket in the Community of Madrid, with 775 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double the Spanish average (290 infected). In any case, the numbers do not accompany either Madrid or the rest of Spain, which continues with an incidence well above that of most European countries: in the United Kingdom it is 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and in Italy, 37. Only France, with 235 infections per 100,000, keeps up with Spain’s growth rate, although the French government has approved restrictions in the country’s main cities. “In Europe the evolution is similar to that of Spain. They are three weeks behind us, but almost all of them are increasing the cases they report. It is not desirable ”, said Simón.

The Community of Madrid has become the great black hole in statistics and the main concern for the ministry: in addition to incidence, the region is the worst stop in all parameters. Despite having increased their efforts to carry out PCR (more than 2,300 per 100,000 inhabitants), 20% continue to test positive, which means, according to experts, that the degree of community transmission is very high and there are still many positive cases due to emerge —the World Health Organization establishes a threshold below 5% of positivity in order to control transmission. Illa has insisted on her request that mobility be restricted in those Madrid populations in which this rate is above 500, which would affect three-quarters of the region.

The level of healthcare pressure in Spanish hospitals is also growing gradually, although it is highly variable depending on the autonomous community. According to data from Health, which includes beds installed and adapted from other services in relation to the pandemic, the occupation in hospitals due to covid-19 is around 9.7% (11,147 admitted). Specifically, in intensive care units, occupancy rises to 18% (1,529 people in critical condition). However, once again Madrid, in the spotlight of the health authorities, once again stands out as the community with the most healthcare pressure: a quarter of its beds are already occupied by patients with covid-19, a figure that rises to 40 % in the case of intensive care places.

The entrance door to the hospitals does not deceive and the admissions in the last 24 hours double the discharges: 955 hospitalizations compared to 422 discharges. “The situation in Spain is highly variable and, therefore, the actions must also be variable. We have a total of 24 provinces in which a stabilization is observed and, above all, a clear decrease in the incidence in recent weeks ”, has pointed out Simón.

The number of new deaths is also the highest from a Friday to a Monday in the second wave, with 179 new deaths. In total, the deaths during the pandemic amount, according to Health, to 31,411, although this record does not include thousands of deaths from covid-19 that were not confirmed by laboratory test, mainly in the first wave.

