The cumulative incidence continues to decline and stands at 252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants Disinfection of a school in Madrid. / Efe

The Ministry of Health has reported 20,849 cases of covid-19 this weekend, bringing to 3,153,971 people who have suffered from the disease in Spain since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average rate of infections in Spain in the last 14 days continues to decrease and stands at 252.19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 294.71 on Friday.

Regarding deaths, Health registers 535 more deaths than on Friday; 67,636 people have died from the coronavirus since March.

There are currently 15,208 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain and 3,533 in an ICU. The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus already stands at 12.10 percent and in ICUs at 33.02 percent.