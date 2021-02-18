The cumulative incidence falls again and stands at 320 cases per 100,000 inhabitants A sanitary, in a hospital in Barcelona. / EP

The Ministry of Health has registered 14,515 new cases of coronavirus this Thursday, a figure higher than that of the previous days. The official number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 3,121,687.

Carolina Darias’ department has also reported 388 deaths, up from 337 on Wednesday. The total number of deaths since March stands at 66,704.

For its part, the accumulated incidence falls again, this time 29 points, and remains at 320 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days.