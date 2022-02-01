As of this Tuesday, the Ministry of Health will only accept the arrival of travelers who present a negative result in an antigen test whose sample has been obtained in the 24 hours prior to arrival in Spain and not 48 hours, as until now. In this way, Spain adapts to the new European regulations, which were approved on January 25 and which seek to unify the entry criteria in the countries regarding tests against covid-19. The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this Tuesday the modification of the Resolution of June 4, 2021 of the General Directorate of Public Health.

The European Council argued in its decision to reduce the period to have a negative test that “the wide availability of the included rapid antigen tests” justifies “establishing this validity period not exceeding 24 hours”.

In addition, Health explains that diagnostic test certificates with a negative result belonging to molecular nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT), whose sample has been obtained within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, will continue to be considered valid.

In any case, the diagnostic test certificate must include, at least, the name and surname of the holder, the date the sample was taken, the type of test performed and the issuing country.