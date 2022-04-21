Workers of the Estrella de Levante company maintain the mandatory use of the mask in their position until April 28. / JAVIER CARRION / AGM

The masks are not mandatory indoors since yesterday, but the Covid Committee of the Region of Murcia considers that it is recommended that they continue to be used in public buildings when the safety distance is not guaranteed, in crowds or when it comes to citizens over 60 years or pregnant. The committee met yesterday morning to analyze Royal Decree 286/2022, of April 19, which modifies the mandatory use of the mask. “Its use throughout the pandemic has reduced the emission of aerosols and is a very effective tool to reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory viruses,” he said.

The Ministry of Health of the Region of Murcia also appeals to the responsibility of the population in the use of the mask in situations in which it continues to be mandatory and in which it continues to be recommended, to reduce the possibility of contagion. .

Despite ceasing to be mandatory, the Ministry of Health will continue to advise its responsible use when the safety distance is not respected indoors or when there are crowds.

Regarding its use in Community buildings, the committee pointed out that, as stated in the Official State Gazette, “responsible use of the mask is recommended in closed public spaces where people transit or remain for a long time if not The safety distance of 1.5 meters is maintained. It is also recommended to take it to vulnerable people, such as those over 60 years of age, pregnant women and the immunosuppressed.

extend the obligation



Days ago, the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia (Croem) asked the central government to unify the criteria of the protocols on the suitability or otherwise of the use of face masks in companies in the same sector in all communities. However, as its president, José María Albarracín, highlighted yesterday, this request was not heeded and the application of the measure in the companies was left to the employers and the occupational risk departments.

“We must once again praise the responsibility of all of them, since the most remarkable thing about yesterday’s session was that there was no incident whatsoever related to the application of the new measure,” said Albarracín, who recalled that, in those companies where The distance of one and a half meters cannot be maintained, “the recommendation is that they continue to be used for a few more weeks.”

This is what companies like Hidrogea did, which manages the integral water cycle for more than a million inhabitants in the Region, which informed its 800 employees that the use of the mask was going to continue to be essential in all the company’s dependencies while remain in common areas, meetings or shared rooms, “as well as in jobs where a safety distance cannot be maintained with other workers,” sources from the communication department pointed out.

The occupational risk prevention section of another large company such as Estrella de Levante also sent a circular to its workers yesterday explaining that, given the increase in the incidence of cases by Covid-19 and the effect of the Murcia Spring Festival, « the mandatory nature of the mask was going to be extended until next April 28, ”according to what they stated from the brewery.

Doubts among employees



In other companies, the elimination of the obligation to wear the mask in general caused, however, doubts among employees who went to their work centers with the uncertainty of whether they should wear it or not. In this sense, Antonio Jiménez, Secretary General of the UGT in the Region, stated that it is logical that there is some confusion before a new regulation that affects the right to health.

«Some union delegates have raised doubts and guidelines for behavior in the face of the new measure. At the moment we are in, it is best not to rush and remain cautious to achieve balance through social dialogue with companies. For its part, from the union they pointed out that it was as of yesterday, “once the decree has been approved and published and the details of the text are known”, when, taking into account the type of sector and the characteristics of the workplace, “You will have to decide what to do.”

The general secretary of CC OO in the Region, Santiago Navarro, acknowledged that there were no major changes in the workplace on the first day of entry into force of this measure.

“Some committees have informed us that they have been convened next week by their respective companies to analyze the situation and eliminate or not the use of masks, according to the criteria of the occupational risk prevention technicians. Our recommendation is that everything be done progressively, without harming the normal day-to-day of the company and the workers.”

Back to normal in mass



The mask is no longer mandatory inside the temples and parish centers, which thus adapt the health protocols to what is stipulated in the BOE, as reported by sources from the Diocese of Cartagena.

However, the Covid-19 coordinator of the Diocese of Cartagena, Manuel Guillén, appealed yesterday to “responsibility and prudence” to continue protecting the most vulnerable people. In the same way, a certain normality is recovered in the liturgy, so that the rite of peace is resumed, but “with a gesture that does not imply personal contact”, especially among non-cohabitants.