The Public Health Commission, in which all autonomous communities and cities and the Ministry of Health are represented, has approved an update of the document ‘Coordinated response actions to control the transmission of covid-19’ that includes the recommendation to close the interior of bars and restaurants in areas with a cumulative incidence of more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

At this level of risk are, according to the Health data of this Thursday, Asturias, Catalonia, Ceuta, Madrid, Melilla, Basque Country and Navarra. This last community has not waited for the official approval of the document and has announced this Friday the closure of the interior of the hotel business from next week until April 8.

Known as ‘covid semaphore’, the document, which had not been updated since October 22, has served as a roadmap for the establishment of restrictions, although in any case, Health sources recall that they are only “a guide to action”, since the final decision on the restrictions depends on the autonomous communities.

The text approved this Friday also sets the limitation of meetings (both in public and in private) to a maximum of six people or four, if they are not living together, when the ‘very high’ risk level is reached.

In the Ministry of Health they point out that the changes to the recommendations in the interiors have to do with the new scientific evidence on aerosols, which cause most of the infections. “The transmission of SARS CoV-2 is favored in closed, poorly ventilated places, with an influx of many people and where distancing and hygiene measures are not observed”, which also puts the focus of prevention on “gyms, hotels and places of worship,” the document emphasizes.

Health and communities they maintain the same criteria as until now to set risk levels: there are four (very high, high, medium and low) and are determined by the cumulative incidence, both at 14 and 7 days, in the total population and in those over 65 years of age; the positivity of the cases, their traceability and the occupation of hospital beds and ICUs. A 14-day cumulative incidence of over 250 cases and over 125 for seven, a positivity of more than 15%, a traceability of cases of under 30 (that only the contacts of 30 out of 100 positives are known), the total beds occupied by covid patients in more than 15% and the ICUs in a percentage greater than 25% mark the indicators that place the level of risk at ‘very high’.

The update, which turns enclosed and roofed terraces into interior spaces, recommends reducing by 50% the interior capacity in the hospitality industry on levels 1 and 2 (low and medium) and limiting ten to six people per table in level 1. And outdoors, the recommendation is that there be no capacity restrictions at the low level (incidence below 50), 75% capacity at the medium and high levels and 50% at the extreme risk level (incidence above 250), in addition to establishing a new number of people per table at each level: at 1; 10; in level 2, from 10 to 6 and in level 4 (very high) the recommendation is a maximum of four people. When the trend is upward and the incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the Health recommendation is to close the hotel business, which in that case can only provide home service.