Health and the autonomous communities have tightened the recommendations to face the pandemic on the eve of Holy Week and when the fourth wave seems to be taking shape in Spain. The Public Health Commission has updated this Friday the coordinated response actions to control the covid-19 pandemic, better known as the Health traffic light, a document that now advocates closing the interior of catering establishments when in a territory has a high risk: an incidence of more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days, among other indicators.

Other novelties that the document provides is that it reduces the capacity to 50% inside the hospitality industry on levels 1 and 2 (low and medium). In addition, in 1 the number of people per table is reduced from ten to six. Recessed terraces without sufficient ventilation will henceforth be defined as interior spaces. Outside the restaurant, the number of people per table is reduced at each level: at 1 it drops from 15 to 10; in level 2, from 10 to 6 and in level 4 (very high) the recommendation is a maximum of four people. If the trend is upward and the incidence is greater than 500, the document proposes to close these establishments. The new agreement also affects gyms, which should close at level 3 (high) and reduce capacity at lower levels.

In any case, it is a technical recommendation document that includes many other variables and whose measures are not mandatory; they are ultimately to be analyzed and taken by the autonomous communities. It is a guide, although most regions are applying their own criteria, which are sometimes more restrictive and other times more lax, despite the fact that the document has been approved by a body in which both the ministry and the autonomies participate.

Madrid, the community with the highest incidence, has spoken out against the measures, according to a spokesperson. However, this Friday, the Deputy Minister of Public Health, at a press conference, said that new restrictions could be activated if the evolution of the pandemic requires it. Also in hospitality: “If we could show that in a social context such as hospitality there are more cases, we would focus on that.” The Generalitat of Catalonia has defended its own criterion, which now marks a reduction in capacity indoors, despite having high or very high risk in three provinces.

Others, however, had already been applying these measures and others were even more restrictive. The Canary Islands, for example, have a closed hospitality interior, despite being at an average level. The Balearic Islands, the second community with the best epidemiological situation, has closed interiors with only 53 cases per 100,000 inhabitants after 10 days open and has restricted the terraces to 50%. As the Valencian Health Council insists, the document is indicative. “Depending on the case, we would apply it or not,” say department sources, who recall that the Valencian Community has been one of the most restrictive autonomies in the adoption of limitations to stop covid-19. The Valencian Generalitat applauds the document because, in case of having to apply the red traffic light, it is essential to have an endorsement, but the opinion of epidemiologists is essential for them when it comes to issuing new restrictions. Navarra announced this Friday that it would close the interior of the restaurant for Easter before what it describes as a wave “faster” than expected.

The document states that most of the infections in Spain occur in poorly ventilated interiors. A group of more than 100 scientists and health workers published a letter on Thursday in which precisely emphasized giving more importance to avoiding this type of spaces and ventilation: “Despite the clarity of scientific conclusions, the implementation of these measures is being extraordinarily slow, and many times it is done partially or incorrectly ”.

Experts from various medical societies have been demanding measures similar to those that have been approved, taking into account this scientific evidence. “Including concreteness is always good, it helps the autonomous communities and social agents have a guide and clear rules of the game,” says Pedro Gullón, from the Spanish Society of Epidemiology. Rafael Manuel Ortí Lucas, president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, believes that they should have been applied for almost a year.

Regions at high risk

Although the meters are designed for units smaller than the autonomous communities, they can also assess the risk in these territories. According to the latest epidemiological report from the Ministry of Health, five communities were at the high level of incidence: Asturias, Catalonia, Madrid, Navarra and the Basque Country, in addition to Ceuta and Melilla. Aragon, the Canary Islands and Andalusia, with between 120 and 140 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, are the three that follow them closest. The national average is 134.

Health published its latest risk assessment, taking into account all the stoplight indicators, on Thursday. With them, it places Madrid at a very high risk level, and Catalonia, the Basque Country and Asturias at a high level. Only the Valencian Community, Extremadura, the Region of Murcia and Galicia were at low risk. By provinces, Madrid, Guadalajara, Soria, Lleida and Almería are at very high risk; Barcelona, ​​Girona, Zaragoza, Asturias, Álava, Gipuzkoa, Vizcaya, Burgos, Palencia and Granada aloft. In all of them, the recommendation to close interiors in the hospitality industry would apply.

But one of the novelties that the new traffic light brings with it is that it places special emphasis on observing trends to stay ahead of events. The idea is that the autonomies apply the restrictions of the higher level of alert before reaching it. And the incidence of the virus is growing in practically the entire country.

How risk is assessed

To calculate the risk of each territory (territorial units of more than 10,000 inhabitants), the document maintains the same criteria in force, with two blocks of parameters. The first tries to measure the level of transmission of the virus through six statistics: the cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and in 7; both measures, but referring to the population over 65 years of age; the percentage of positivity of the diagnostic tests and the percentage of cases with traceability. In the second block, healthcare capacity is measured through the occupation of beds in the ward and in the ICU.

Each of these metrics is assigned a value. For example, the high risk threshold is more than 150 cases at 14 days; more than 75 to a week; more than 10% positivity in tests and less than 50% traceability, that is, only 50 out of 100 positives, or less, are known to contact. In the assistance block, the high risk is reached as soon as 10% of beds occupied by covid patients on the ward and 20% in intensive care are exceeded. A territory is considered to be at a risk level when it has two or more indicators from the first block above the marked levels and at least one from the second.

