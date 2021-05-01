The Ministry of Health and Prevention recommended that fasting people follow a diet that helps digest food and feel full.

The “Health” recommendation, which was posted on its Twitter account, stated: “Increase the intake of foods that contain a high percentage of fiber, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, in order to feel full for the longest possible period during the fasting period and avoid digestion problems as well.”





