The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has reaffirmed the importance of vaccination in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with the increase in mutated virus strains, and continues its efforts to vaccinate all members of society from the target groups to enhance their immunity and protect them from infection.

The Ministry, in cooperation with local health authorities, provides vaccination services in hundreds of centers in the country and through home services to facilitate the vaccination of those whose health conditions prevent them from reaching vaccination centers, as part of its tireless efforts to vaccinate 100% of the target groups by the end of 2021.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone who receives the vaccine, and in accordance with the declared and approved standards and requirements by international medical bodies, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced a list of groups excluded from vaccination against the Covid-19 virus.

In this regard, the Ministry has identified seven groups of society that can obtain exemption from vaccination, namely the active person with Covid-19 virus, the participant in the clinical trials of the vaccine against Covid-19, the pregnant woman, the recipient of the vaccine outside the country, and the former patient with the Covid-19 virus after evaluation. The medical doctor, and for those who have had a severe allergy to vaccines previously or to any of the components of vaccines and the patient with one of the diseases that may conflict with the vaccine, according to the medical evaluation.

The ministry explained that the excluded groups can obtain exemption from vaccination by applying for an exemption certificate from accredited centers, clinics and hospitals, which will be determined according to the emirate .. The attending physician will evaluate the request and submit the medical report for approval by the health authorities, and the applicant will be notified of accreditation or non-accreditation by text message The exception will be reversed when approved in the application of Al-Hosn.

The Ministry called on all citizens and residents of the country from the target and eligible groups to choose to receive vaccination, because of its importance in raising the percentage of community immunity, limiting the spread of the virus, and preserving public health.