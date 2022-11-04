Immunizations will be given to children aged between 6 months and 3 years with comorbidities

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday (Nov 3, 2022) that it received, in the last week, 1 million doses of the vaccine against covid-19 intended for children aged 6 months to under 3 years with comorbidities. According to the folder, the start of the distribution process to the States is scheduled for next week.

In October, the ministry authorized the application of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines to children aged 6 months to 4 years who have comorbidities. The expansion of use of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize children in this age group was approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in September.

DIFFERENCES

The vaccine for children aged 6 months to 3 years has a different dosage and composition than those used for other age groups. The immunizer is applied in 3 doses of 0.2 ml (equivalent to 3 micrograms).

The two initial doses should be given 3 weeks apart, followed by a 3rd dose given at least 8 weeks after the 2nd dose. The lid of the vaccine vial will come in wine color, to facilitate identification by vaccination teams and also by fathers, mothers and caregivers who take children to be vaccinated.

The use of different cap colors is a strategy to avoid administration errors, as the product requires different dosages for different age groups.

“The vaccine has a shelf life of 12 months when stored at a temperature between -90°C and -60°C. Once removed from the freezer, the unopened bottle can be stored in a refrigerator at 2°C to 8°C for a single period of 10 weeks, not exceeding the original expiration date.”, explained Anvisa.

With information from Brazil Agency.