S.Hinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, is stepping down for health reasons. Abe announced this on Friday afternoon local time in a press conference of the population. In the past few days, rumors of a resignation had intensified after the prime minister had been extensively examined twice in a hospital. Abe had already resigned once before, in 2007, after only one year in office as Prime Minister, and had given health reasons at the time. Abe claims that he suffers from intestinal ulcers, which, according to the Japanese media, have now been the reason for his resignation.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

With 65-year-old Abe, Japan loses one of the most successful prime ministers of the past decades, who also made an impression on the international stage. In 2012, after his brief first year as Prime Minister, he made a political comeback. Despite a series of scandals about possible nepotism and the resignations of various ministers because of irregularities in party donations, Abe kept himself and the coalition of his Liberal Democrats (LDP) and his smaller partner Komeito in power. This contributed to the fact that his economic policy of “Abenomics” brought Japan a long economic upswing. With a combination of extremely expansionary monetary policy and very loose fiscal policy, the government weakened the Japanese yen and drove up stock prices. The structural reforms that had been promised, on the other hand, fell short of expectations. Abe, however, pushed ahead with free trade agreements and tried to open up Japan with its aging society to immigration.

Abe’s long reign is also due to the fact that the population found no confidence in the political opposition to the Democratic Party of Japan, which ruled the country from 2009 to 2012 and was not very convincing. Many Japanese respected Abe and appreciated his politics, but didn’t really trust him. Surveys repeatedly showed that the most important reason given for agreeing to Abe was the lack of convincing alternatives. The most important opposition parties, the Constitutional Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People, are currently facing a merger in order to be more powerfully positioned for a parliamentary election.

In the past few weeks, however, the prime minister lost a lot in opinion polls. The most important reason for this is the policy of the Japanese government against the novel corona virus. With around 65,000 confirmed cases of infection and 1238 virus deaths, Japan is far better off than the other large industrialized countries. However, many Japanese criticize the government for not responding quickly enough or appropriately to the crisis.

In terms of foreign policy, Abe maintained a close and personal partnership with the American President Donald Trump, which did not smooth out all disputes between the two countries. Abe is a wool-dyed national conservative who wanted Japan to have more influence on the international stage. The prime minister brushed aside the burden of the country’s historical guilt with its wars of aggression, which ended with surrender 45 years ago. Abe strengthened the country’s defense power with a growing military budget with a focus on China and North Korea in particular. In 2014, his cabinet reinterpreted the pacifist constitution, giving the country the opportunity to go on military missions abroad, for example to help allies. The following year, his government laid the legal foundations that allow Japan the right to collective self-defense.

Speculation about possible successors

Despite his long reign, Abe failed in his desire to change the constitution. The constitution given to Japan by the American occupation forces after World War II has never been changed since then. For many conservatives in the ranks of the LDP, the enforced constitution is a thorn in the side. Abe’s grandfather Nobuske Kishi, who resigned as prime minister in 1960, failed in his attempt to amend the constitution. Abe would like to establish the right to self-defense forces in the constitution. These exist even though the Japanese Constitution does not allow military forces.

So far, there has only been speculation about Abe’s successor. There is no leading figure among the possible candidates for the Liberal Democratic Party. Cabinet Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has served as Abe’s right-hand man in government since 2012, could step in temporarily. Finance Minister Taro Aso, who is also deputy head of government, has already announced in the past few days that if the worst comes to the worst, he would like to exhaust the full possible term of office until autumn 2021. Aso belongs to the closest political circle around Abe. He was Prime Minister of Japan from 2008 to 2009, before the Liberal Democrats lost heavily in the general election and left the government to the opposition Democratic Party of Japan.

One of Abe’s internal party rivals who has been seeking prime ministeriality for years is Shigeru Ishiba, a former defense minister. Ishiba has great sympathy among ordinary LDP party members, but far less among the party’s MPs in parliament. Fumio Kishida, the former foreign minister, and Taro Kono, the current defense minister, are also considered potential candidates. Shinjiro Koizumi, the environment minister and son of the former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, is 39 years old and is still too young for the office of head of government.