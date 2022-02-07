Hospitality and nightlife will be able to refill the interior of their establishments if they request the Covid certificate. This measure, agreed in the Covid Monitoring Committee this Monday, will enter into force on Wednesday. In addition, the Ministry of Health leaves 75% capacity for premises that do not request a passport. The terraces will continue at 100%, as in recent months.

Since Christmas, bars, restaurants, pubs and nightclubs could only reach 75% of their occupancy in interior spaces, and barely 30% if they did not request the Covid certificate. From now on, not applying for a passport, which will remain in force until February 25, will be penalized less.

However, the rest of the limitations will remain in force: prohibition of consuming while standing, closing of the dance floors, ten clients per table indoors and twelve on terraces. These measures affect, above all, the concert hall sector, which has suffered a wave of cancellations and postponements since December.

This relaxation of restrictions comes after another sharp drop in the Covid curve: cases fell 40% in the last week, which prolongs the slowdown of the sixth wave. In addition, it has also begun to lower the income curve. In general, although the daily data is still high, all the indicators show a favorable trend.