The most recent report from UNFPA, the United Nations agency for sexual and reproductive health, indicates that Afro-descendant women and girls face “a systematic and historical pattern of abuse in the health sector in countries of the Americas.” Among these are the denial of care or the minimization of the pain suffered by some women during medical treatments.

The text also points out that the books currently studied in medical schools only consider the common pelvic morphologies in European women, but do not take into account the variations in the bodies of women of other origins.

Given this, the authors make a series of recommendations, among which are requesting more research on the bodies of Afro-descendant women and that governments update their maternal mortality statistics, differentiating according to the origin of women.