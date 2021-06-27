The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 30,516 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total doses administered to date are 15,073,743 doses, and the vaccination rate is 152.41 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a COVID-19 vaccine and seek to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging coronavirus that causes COVID-19.