When 11 pm approaches, barrier gestures are forgotten. In a Parisian bar, customers take to the dance floor, without masks and without respecting safety distances. The boss puts it into perspective: “People who dance in general are people who know each other, who are already together”, says Jeannot Bonini. However, it is forbidden to dance in bars or to move around without a mask or to bring tables closer than one meter.



The rules are less and less respected as the evening progresses. In a bar filmed with a hidden camera, we see customers approaching each other when the hour goes by, until they kiss. To avoid such situations, the prefect of Paris could order a closure at 11 p.m. as in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). “The service will no longer stop at 2 am, so obviously there is a three hour difference, so we will reduce the staff by at least one person”, details Roumani Felefel. At 11 p.m. this is also the time when the price of drinks goes up, closing at that time would then be a loss of revenue.

