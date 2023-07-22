The biological age that wins over the chronological age: a possible challenge through the transfer of the medical-scientific knowledge of sports medicine in favor of the country’s socio-economic system to combine health, economy and social system. This is what emerged during the 37th National Congress of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation. Three days of meetings, debates and illustration of studies, where it was also possible to highlight the importance of vaccinations in the world of sport. An important role, that of vaccines, useful for reducing the incidence, severity and spread of infectious diseases among athletes.