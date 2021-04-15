The Ministry of Health will propose this afternoon in the Public Health Commission that the communities immediately prohibit smoking on the terraces of bars and restaurants, whatever the circumstance and regardless of whether or not there is a safety distance or that this space is more or less open to bounded. The department headed by Carolina Darias alleges that with tobacco smoke “aerosols are emitted that could contribute to the transmission of the virus.”

Currently, it has been forbidden since August to smoke on terraces or on public roads if there was no possibility of a safety distance. However, six communities extended this prohibition to any other circumstance: the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, the Valencian Community, Asturias and Aragón. In these autonomies, as the department headed by Carolina Darias now wants to extend to the entire national territory, the consumption of tobacco, electronic cigarettes and water pipes is prohibited on the outdoor terraces regardless of the safety distance of two meters .

«When smoking and exhaling the smoke, whether from conventional tobacco, by heating, electronic cigarettes and using utensils such as water pipes, tiny respiratory droplets are expelled, similar to those that are expelled when speaking, coughing, sneezing or breathing, that can contain viral load and be highly contagious. These droplets remain suspended in the air in the form of an aerosol and can travel farther than larger drops and remain in the environment even after the issuing person has left it ”, argues the Health text, which is very likely to have the approval of the autonomies. With this premise, Health considers that stopping smoking in the terraces is “to contribute to the control of the evolution of the disease in Spain”.