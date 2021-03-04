The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities seek a homogeneous response to the covid-19 pandemic at Easter. In the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) on Wednesday most of the regional councilors have been in favor of taking joint measures and most of them are in favor of maintaining the regional perimeter closures. Madrid is the only one that has clearly distanced itself from this strategy and is committed to remaining open. The minister, Carolina Darias, has asked for a joint measure that is applied throughout the territory and that allows “to continue saving lives.” His ministry has prepared a proposal, advanced by the SER chain, in which it proposes restricting mobility between communities, applying a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and reducing meetings to between four and six people, among other measures. All this would be in force for two weeks: from March 26 to April 9.

The document will be debated this Thursday by the Public Health Committee, made up of the ministry and the public health directors of the communities. What comes out of there will have to be discussed in the CISNS next week. The minister has made the Government’s position clear: “We want the measures to turn on two main tracks: the limitation of mobility and social contact. Our goal is to save lives, not to save weeks. Let us adopt all measures that allow us to save lives, which we know what they are. Edge footage is one of them, but I want to wait for the committee’s resolution tomorrow [por hoy]”.

The draft that Health will take to the committee establishes avoiding all those trips that are not necessary, and specifically recommends to university students who reside during the academic year in another autonomy or country that they do not return home. “Mobility will be limited by the perimeter closure of all autonomous communities and subject to certain exceptions regulated by the state of alarm through Royal Decree 926/2020. It is recommended that in the cases subject to these exceptions a diagnostic test be carried out before the trip ”, states the text. The exception to this rule is the Canary Islands, which has always remained open due to its insularity and the good epidemiological situation. It will be necessary to debate if the Balearic Islands will also join, which has less incidence today. The document also provides for prohibiting mass events and advising against social gatherings in homes.

The claim of Health is that, after debating this draft in the Public Health Committee, a joint position will come out and, finally, the resolution is taken unanimously by the autonomous communities. But if there is not, there will be a declaration of coordinated actions in the CISNS, which is, according to the minister, “mandatory for all autonomous communities.”

On video, statements by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.EUROPA PRESS / R.Rubio / VIDEO: EPV

At this point, Madrid is the main obstacle to unanimity. According to sources present at the meeting, no other region has been sharply opposed to the perimeter closure. If adopted, it would mean closing those that are open in the Peninsula: Extremadura and the Community of Madrid itself.

The rest of the councilors have been, in general, favorable to the measure, although some have qualified that it is necessary to wait to see how the epidemic evolves. It is the position, for example, of Galicia, which maintains that decisions cannot be made four weeks in advance. Others emphasized that regardless of the meaning of the decision, it is made by consensus. This is the case of Navarra, Castilla y León, Cantabria or Aragón. The latter community wants to wait for the report of the Public Health Committee to make a decision.

Prudence is also the recommendation of the public health experts consulted. “We are in a period of decline that has been relatively fast, but we have not reached where we wanted,” says Óscar Zurriaga, vice president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology. Wednesday’s report marked the incidence in the last 14 days in 159.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants throughout the territory, and the goal is to lower than 50. “For Easter there is less than a month; It will depend on how long we are there, but in summer we saw that we arrived very low and with the movements the cases began to rise. Endure [las restricciones] a little more can give us peace of mind ”, he adds.

Furthermore, the incidence is very unequal between territories. While Madrid, Ceuta and Melilla continue to exceed 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, in what is still considered extreme risk, 11 communities are below 150 and six do not reach 100. “If there is a lot of difference between territories, it makes sense to close ”, Maintains Rafael M. Ortí Lucas, president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene, who believes that trying to save Easter can be paid for with a fourth wave and a more complicated summer. “If there are communities, such as Madrid and Catalonia, with fewer restrictions and more cases, we can find again what we saw last summer, with the massive displacement from the center of the country to the coast, and the consequent outbreaks,” he warns.

Faced with a foreseeable perimeter closure of the autonomous communities, Manuel Franco, spokesman for the Spanish Public Health Society (Sespas), encourages Spaniards to rest and fight against pandemic fatigue in the environments that have been shown to be the safest: all those who they have to do with the outdoors. “Containing the virus has more to do with these activities than with moving between communities. Between staying in Madrid at the office or inside a bar or going out to Guadalajara to a forest, the latter is preferable, ”says Franco.

In any case, it also recommends that health authorities be conservative when making measures more flexible. It sets its sights on European neighbors, where the epidemic is rising again, such as Italy, France or Poland, which started from lower levels than Spain. “Something we did wrong at Christmas is to enter the third wave without having lowered the second enough. We should try to avoid the same mistake. “