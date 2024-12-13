



The Ministry of Health has initiated the procedures to change the financing and pricing system for medicines in Spain. The department headed by Mónica García had already announced its intention to favor the use of generic medications, but the new…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only