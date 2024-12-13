The draft Royal Decree on drug financing will reformulate the reference pricing system to favor generics and give patients a voice
The Ministry of Health has initiated the procedures to change the financing and pricing system for medicines in Spain. The department headed by Mónica García had already announced its intention to favor the use of generic medications, but the new…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Health #proposes #lowering #price #financed #medicines #patent #expires
Leave a Reply