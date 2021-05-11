The Vaccine Report has proposed to the Public Health Commission that it authorize the inoculation of the single-dose prophylaxis of Janssen for under 60 years to give an acceleration to the immunization campaign, which It could slow down in the coming weeks if the ban on not using this formula for those under six decades is not lifted. A ban imposed by Health last April after the appearance of some rare cases of thrombi in six women in the United States between 18 and 48 years old.

The extension of the use of the Johnson & Johnson formula to the more than 6 million born between 1971 and 1962 who have not yet been immunized because they do not belong to some essential professional group (health, teachers, police, firefighters or the military) is the main point of what will be the seventh update of the vaccination strategy. A plan that -the Health insists- threatens to stop because this month of May at least the first dose will be inoculated to the vast majority of those over 60 years of age and older.There are only two trademarks (Pfizer and Moderna) that are currently licensed for use below that age.

In addition to people between 50 and 59 years old, Health wants to administer Janssen to groups of older people in vulnerable situations or who live in difficult location such as homeless people. Being a single dose prophylaxis, it would be much easier to immunize them with a single shot, without the need to spend effort looking for these people for the second inoculation.

After the approval of the Commission this Tuesday, the two extensions of use of the only single-dose vaccine must be approved, however, by the communities in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) this Wednesday.,

Janssen’s vaccine, which last April was in the company’s warehouses in Spain for several days waiting for the Government to allow its use after the US paralyzed its inoculation after the cases of thrombi, at first it was only authorized by Health to be used in people between 70 and 79 years old. And later the bar was lowered to 60.

Supply problems



To date, Spain has received 272,400, somewhat less than promised because the laboratory has had supply problems. At the end of the second quarter, the Ministry of Health expects to have received 5.5 million of this vaccine using technology similar to AstraZeneca’s. It works by using a type of cold virus, adenovirus, which is genetically modified so that it cannot reproduce in the body. This adenovirus is called a non-replicating viral vector and carries ‘instructions’ in its DNA for cells to make proteins that serve as antibodies.

Another point under study by the Commission and which must also be ratified by the CISNS is the proposal of the Presentation of thelift the veto on the vaccination of pregnant women and nursing mothers, that so far are not being inoculated. Health specialists propose that they be immunized when it comes to age or profession but only with messenger RNA vaccines, this is Pfizer and Moderna.

Health –explained sources of the Presentation- wants to begin the immunization of pregnant women and women who breastfeed after verifying that neither in the United States nor in the United Kingdom, where this group has been immunized profusely with messenger RNA formulas, no There has been any kind of noticeable problem. In addition, the experts in the document under discussion recall that “The Comirnaty (Pfizer Prophylaxis Technical Name) and Moderna vaccines have been further studied in pregnant women” than adenoviruses such as AstraZeneca or Janssen.