The anxiety in which the 2 million essential workers trapped in AstraZeneca’s vaccine limbo have been living since mid-April may soon end. The hundreds of thousands of teachers, police, military, firefighters or prison officials under the age of 60 who were vaccinated with the first AstraZeneca prophylaxis and who were banned by the Ministry of Health for the second dose could be punctured in the coming days with Pfizer if approved by the communities in the next few minutes. The Public Health Commission has finally proposed this Tuesday to the communities to bet on the controversial ‘cocktail’ (with a second inoculation from Pfizer), just hours after the department headed by Carolina Darias published its own study ‘Combivacs’ in the who concluded – without much surprise – that mixing formulas of absolutely different technologies of adnenovirus and messenger RNA not only does not entail more risk, but also triggers – and a lot – the protection against the virus.

With this preamble desired – and expected – by Health, this Tuesday afternoon the Vaccine Conference finally gave the blessing to the formula that Darias and his team defended from the beginning: nothing to puncture a second dose of AstraZeneca that could have raised blisters among those affected increasingly reluctant to this compound. From now on, a second dose of messenger RNA from Pfizer, which also has the majority approval of the public.

A fairly popular solution, but one that is by no means endorsed by the scientific community. And it is that, despite everything, the cocktail approved today by Spain continues to be rejected outright by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), whose criteria Darias promised to follow and then back down. The European regulator and its specialists from the beginning protested against the mixture of vaccines, insistently asked to inoculate the second dose at 27 and demanded not to exceed the time limits of 12 weeks for the second injection. The three things the ministry hasn’t done.

Be that as it may, the Carlos III trial presented this Tuesday said what Health expected: mixing a first dose of AstraZeneca with a second injection of another Pfizer vaccine does not involve serious side effects and is also up to 7 times more effective in preventing covid to do two inoculations of AstraZeneca.

The two main conclusions of the ‘Combivacs’ study, in the end, were as resounding as the Government hoped to get out of the mess of AstraZeneca and the ‘essential workers’: the administration of a booster dose “by means of a heterologous vaccination scheme” (mix) It is “highly immunogenic”, to the point that it causes an increase in antibodies between 30 and 40 times between 7 and 14 days after inoculation, which translates into a protective response 7 times more powerful than that caused by repeat the inoculation of Vaxzevria (trade name of AstraZeneca).

And all this, with mild or moderate “adverse reactions” that have been “similar” to those of the inoculation of other vaccines. Annoyances that in “no case have been serious or have led to hospital admissions,” explained Antonio Frías, coordinator of the clinical research network of the Carlos III Health Institute.

Those responsible for the study especially emphasized that the side effects -which in any case had disappeared after the third day- were not worrisome in any case: 88% of the cases pain at the injection site, 44% headaches , 41% general malaise, 35% induration (hardening of the area), 31% erythema (temporary spots), 25% chills or 10% nausea.

The famous thrombi reported with AstraZeneca, which appeared in 1 in 100,000 punctures in Europe, were not detected, although the small sample in this trial made that possibility almost impossible. And it is that in the study ‘Combivacs’ only 663 people under 60 years of age who were inoculated with the first dose of AstraZeneca have participated. The 663 volunteers were divided into two groups, the first of 442 people who were inoculated with the Pfizer dose and a second made up of 221 people who did not receive a second dose of any kind and who acted as a control group.

Although initially it was going to wait 28 days of clinical observation and perform antibody analysis at 3 months, 6 months and 12 months, Health has advanced the first preliminary data in just 2 weeks, taking into account the urgency for the distressed situation of the nearly 2 million people without a second dose. To get these data against the clock, Health has mobilized five of the largest hospitals in Spain_ La Paz and the Clinico de Madrid; the Clinic and the Vall d’Hebron, in Barcelona, ​​and Cruces in Bilbao, and the National Microbiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute, which acts as the central laboratory.

The ‘Combivacs’ results are in line with those of the Oxford University ‘Com-Cov’ trial presented last week that concluded that inoculating a first AstraZeneca vaccine and a second dose of Pfizer tripled the adverse effects, but that these are always of little importance, do not last over time and usually remit with simple paracetamol. They are also in line with the analysis of the French Public Health Agency, which concluded, for its part, that combining two vaccines “has been shown to be more effective than strictly identical injections during phase one and two studies in humans.”

The Health Department’s decision to pause Vaxzevria inoculations among those under 60 years of age occurred on the night of April 8, after the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the EMA certified hours before that their studies had found a “possible link” of AstraZeneca with the “unusual cases of blood clotting reported in some people who received this vaccine,” particularly women under 55 years of age.

The regulator then admitted having documented 228 episodes of embolisms (169 cerebral and 59 abdominal), which included 18 cases of deaths, among people immunized with the British formula, after the administration of some 30 million doses. But despite this, the EMA repeatedly urged the 27 to continue inoculating this formula (both in its first and in its second dose) because the risk of embolism was less than 1 / 100,000 and, therefore, the «benefits they outweighed the risks.

Currently, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany and Sweden already administer the second dose with mRNA vaccine, specifically Pfizer to people who were inoculated with the first dose of AstraZeneca.