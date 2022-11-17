The Ministry of Health has embarked on the task of trying to calm the waters in regional health. To this end, its highest representatives are intensifying contacts with different groups. The counselor Juan José Pedreño yesterday received representatives of various organizations of the ‘white tide’, to whom he conveyed his commitment to increase “significantly” the items allocated to Primary Care in the 2023 Budgets, as he explained at the exit of the meeting Mario Soler, president of the Association in Defense of Public Health (ADSP). He also announced an increase in places to deal with the deficit of professionals.

«My impression is that progress has been made in the realization of commitments with respect to previous meetings, but we are still facing future events. We are waiting for all this to translate into reality; there are still no tangible results,” Soler summarized.

In addition to the ADSP, the Association of Health Users, the Murcian Society of Family and Community Medicine (Smumfyc) and the Murcian Society of Family and Community Nursing (Seapremur) attended the call by the Ministry. A year ago these four organizations promoted a manifesto in defense of Primary Care that included numerous demands, from an increase in staff to a development of community care, including a finalist budget for the first level of care.

Social health plan



In addition to the increase in funds and places for Primary, still to be specified, the Minister of Health explained that the plan for social and health care in residences will be ready next year, and stressed that progress will be made in the planned infrastructures.

“They tell us that in the first half of 2023 many of the actions that we have been demanding up to now will be implemented. They insist that they are not promises, but actions that will be budgeted and that there will be a schedule. There is progress, but we still do not see anything put into practice,” said Jesús Abenza, vice president of the Society of Family and Community Medicine.

061 protocols



Meanwhile, Teresa Martín, from the Association of Health Users, called for more participatory health councils and for the draft of the new plan to improve Primary Care to be opened to the contributions of professionals and patients. Likewise, Martín asked that the Ministry clarify under which protocols the new 061 units equipped with nurses and emergency technicians, but without doctors, have been launched. The users also showed their support both for the demands of the Area III Defense Platform and for the mobilizations announced by the doctors.

For its part, the Ministry pointed out that the meeting held with the representatives of the ‘white tide’ “is part of the ongoing dialogue to continue improving health care” and served to “show the commitment to continue providing the health field with more means”. Health insisted that there will be “specific items for Primary Care” in the regional Budgets.