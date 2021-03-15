The Ministry increases to four the number of people who do not belong to the same family nucleus that can get together inside bars and restaurants Several clients eat inside a restaurant in Murcia, in a file image. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM

The social gatherings inside bars and restaurants between non-cohabitating people expands to 4 on the Murcia region. This is the main novelty agreed this Monday at the meeting of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee and which is governed by the order of the Ministry of Health prepared for Easter and the San José bridge. In the plan developed at the national level, meetings between non-cohabitants could be up to six people, but the Community prefers to leave it at four and not maximize social interaction.

The roadmap of the Ministry of Health for this next bridge and Easter (from March 17 to April 9) goes through the perimeter closure of all the communities of Spain, night curfew at 10 p.m., social gatherings of up to a maximum of 4 non-co-living people (in the Region) inside and outside the hotel and catering establishments, meetings only of cohabitants in homes, and prohibition of all mass acts.