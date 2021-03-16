Family lunches and dinners on the day of San José and Easter will have to be limited, if they are held in private homes, to the nucleus of coexistence. Meanwhile, in bars and restaurants up to four people who are not living together can meet, both on terraces and inside the premises. In addition, the curfew is maintained at 10 pm, and the perimeter confinement of the Region will also remain in force.

These measures will come into force tomorrow and will run until April 9, which means that they will not only affect Easter but also the Spring Festival period (which have already been suspended by the Murcia City Council). Therefore, there may not be celebrations of the Bando de la Huerta either in private homes. According to the explanations offered yesterday by Pedreño, the ban on private homes does not affect hotel establishments. That is, non-cohabitants can get together (up to a maximum of four) in a rural house, for example. “The recommendation is that only cohabitants meet,” said the counselor. Finally, the Ministry prohibits “the celebration of acts that involve the concentration and agglomeration of people.”

Health wants to avoid, with all these restrictions, a repeat of what happened at Christmas, when the relaxation of prevention measures led to the worst of the pandemic waves that the Region has suffered since the outbreak of the Covid, a year ago. “We are aware that in San José there is an ingrained tradition of eating as a family, but we must be more aware than ever that these meetings are the main source of contagion, and that it is up to us that there is not a fourth wave,” he warned yesterday the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño. “We can not forget what happened at Christmas, and we can not fall back into the optimism that the figures reflect,” he stressed.

Only Librilla remains at extreme risk, which implies perimeter confinement



Screened



The Region continues in Phase 1, and a single locality, Librilla, is at extreme risk, due to an “exponential” increase in infections. The municipality will be confined to the perimeter and bars and restaurants will only be able to serve on the terraces.

To try to stop the increase in cases in Librilla, the Murcian Health Service has carried out a screening among the population. However, of the roughly 800 people summoned for PCR testing last weekend, only 345 turned out.

Health is also concerned about “a significant rebound in cases in several localized areas” of Torre Pacheco, which is why the City Council has requested the collaboration to carry out a study in the population. Neither the counselor Pedreño nor the spokesperson for the Covid Committee, Jaime Pérez, offered more information about the characteristics and origin of these outbreaks.

Currently, at a very high alert level there is only one municipality in the Region: San Pedro del Pinatar. Meanwhile, in the middle-high threshold are eleven towns: Caravaca de la Cruz, Puerto Lumbreras, Torre Pacheco, Cieza, Ricote, Ceutí, Blanca, Alhama de Murcia, Abarán, San Javier and Archena. The remaining 32 municipalities are at a low alert level.

The restrictive measures will continue during the Spring Festivities, already suspended



The maximum capacity inside the hotel industry is set at 30% in all municipalities, regardless of the alert level, except in Librilla, where it can only be served on the terraces when the town is at extreme risk.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, congratulated himself because, in the face of Easter, there is a plan agreed with the Ministry of Health, “as voted by the Region of Murcia.” Among other measures, this plan includes the perimeter closure of all communities. Pedreño asked for controls to make this confinement effective, and not only on the roads, but also in airports and ports.

Act of Vox



Pedreño insisted on calling for prudence. Asked about the Vox act last week in the Belluga square, with about 1,500 attendees without a safety distance, he assured that it is the Government Delegation that has to determine if any infraction was committed. “We were caught by surprise, as well as the Government Delegation, which also did not take any attitude,” he said.

«I am not the one who has to make that decision [si hubo infracción]. It falls to the Delegation to take action on the demonstrations, “he said.