The Program for the Responsible Use of Antibiotics in Early Childhood (Purapi) develops training workshops aimed at the migrant population that offer strategies for managing the most prevalent infections that occur in early childhood, as well as skills for the appropriate use of antibiotics.

Under the title 'Taking antibiotics is not a game', these sessions organized by the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Columbares Association, seek to raise awareness and promote the proper use of medications among the migrant population, in which the language barrier represents an obstacle to proper understanding and correct use.

This year, workshops have already been held in the Health Area VI (Molina de Segura) and in the Health Area II (Fuente Álamo, Pozo-Estrecho and will soon be held in La Aljorra).

The majority of respiratory infections are concentrated in the first years of life, mainly of viral etiology, processes where antibiotics are not indicated and which are the most common reason for consultation in Pediatrics.

Guides in different languages



The Purapi program has published guides for families in different languages, which address the most common diseases in early childhood and whose content is explained to migrant families in workshops. In addition, this material is available at health centers and at the Health School.

Since 2013, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Murcian Health Service, has been working on the Purapi program, to improve the use of antibiotics in children under 3 years of age, within the global strategy of the Regional Health Service el Proceso. of Care for the first 1,000 days (P1000D).

The Purapi program has contributed to the use of community and hospital antimicrobials continuing a progressive decline since 2017. In the first two years of implementation in all health centers, the consumption of antibiotics in children under 3 years of age was reduced by more than 40 % and, now, that pace continues, Health states in a note.