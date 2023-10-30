“The action of THC on Cb1 has a therapeutic, antiemetic, analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect but also a psychotropic effect. However, the action of CBD on the Cb2 receptor and other types of receptors does not have any psychostimulant effect. This is why it is important to carefully evaluate the relationship between THC and CBD in cannabis-based preparations.” Professor Giorgio Racagni, Past President of Sif – Italian Pharmacology Society, said this on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.