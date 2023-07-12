Health | Professor Kristiina Patja downloads direct words about what is currently wrong with Finnish healthcare

Professor Kristiina Patja has been thinking for decades about how to organize health services for Finns smarter with the money that is available. According to him, there are solutions, and the industry should not remain a prisoner of crisis talk.
Bshortage of nurses, months-long treatment queues, overcrowded emergency rooms, bad management, poor image. There are enough challenges in health care, for which it has been customary to propose increasing funding as a solution.
But money doesn’t solve the situation.
#Health #Professor #Kristiina #Patja #downloads #direct #words #wrong #Finnish #healthcare
Leave a Reply