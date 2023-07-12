Wednesday, July 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | Professor Kristiina Patja downloads direct words about what is currently wrong with Finnish healthcare

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Health | Professor Kristiina Patja downloads direct words about what is currently wrong with Finnish healthcare

Kristiina Patja questions whether the praised occupational health service even works today. “Then why do we have so many musculoskeletal disorders, for example?” He asks. Picture: Saara Mansikkamäki / HS

Professor Kristiina Patja has been thinking for decades about how to organize health services for Finns smarter with the money that is available. According to him, there are solutions, and the industry should not remain a prisoner of crisis talk.

Bshortage of nurses, months-long treatment queues, overcrowded emergency rooms, bad management, poor image. There are enough challenges in health care, for which it has been customary to propose increasing funding as a solution.

But money doesn’t solve the situation.

#Health #Professor #Kristiina #Patja #downloads #direct #words #wrong #Finnish #healthcare

See also  The darkening of the center | We want more apartments in the heart of Helsinki - There is one thing that stands in the way of that
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Space | Webb photographed the big planets of our solar system in a new light – the rings glow on other planets as well

Space | Webb photographed the big planets of our solar system in a new light – the rings glow on other planets as well

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result