A recent American study found that people with corona who did not show symptoms of infection face 30 long-term health problems.

The American study, carried out by a group of researchers in California, and published by “Medrexf” Journal of Health Sciences, focused on people who had never been forced to enter hospital when they contracted corona, according to the American “New York Times” newspaper.

The study analyzed more than 1,400 electronic medical records of people who had previously contracted Corona without showing symptoms.

It was found that 32% of those subjected to the research reported, after two months, the emergence of 30 different health problems between digestive problems, anxiety and acceleration of the heartbeat, in addition to lower back pain, and other problems that affected the daily life of those recovering from Corona, as it impeded their ability to work and perform Their usual jobs compared to the period before the injury.

The chief American expert in the field of infectious epidemics, Anthony Fauci, confirmed that the long-term symptoms of infection, with a duration of up to 9 months, with the possibility of their development to an exhausting extent, according to the human health nature and his daily habits.

Scientific developments and recent studies that occur periodically on the global Corona arena to contribute to understanding its nature and enhancing medical capabilities in dealing with its future changes.

A Reuters statistics showed that more than 118.38 million people have been infected with the emerging coronavirus worldwide, while the total number of deaths resulting from the virus has reached two million and 751,263.

HIV infections have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were detected in China in December 2019.