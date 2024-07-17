Through its official website, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reports on the various diseases that can cause a Automatic rejection of permanent residence card applicationalso known as green card.

The process to obtain a green card includes various evaluations carried out by USCIS agents, including physical tests to determine your admission. These tests are not part of a new announcement, since They have been part of the body’s requirements for a long time..

The tests conducted by USCIS are intended to determining whether an applicant is inadmissible on the basis of healthdue to a class A or class B medical conditionadded to the vaccination record in which the applicant must meet all the requirements.

Defined by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Class A conditions are medical conditions that make a person inadmissible and ineligible for a visa or adjustment of statusand They include the following diseases::

Gonorrhea

Hansen’s disease (leprosy), infectious

Syphilis, infectious phase

Tuberculosis (TB), active: Only a diagnosis of class A TB makes an applicant inadmissible to the United States

Other diseases that may make a person subject to quarantine

Communicable diseases that may represent a public health emergency of international concern

The process to obtain citizenship or a green card is done through Uscis. Photo:iStock Share

Addictions for which Uscis can deny you a green card

In another section of its official website, USCIS warns that Applicants who are drug addicts or who abuse drugs will not be admitted.although it can return to Apply for an immigration benefit if your drug addiction or abuse is in remissionwhich is defined according to the criteria of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) and not by a specific period of time.

In this regard, the organization also clarifies that Those who present a physical or mental disorder will not be accepted either. present or past with associated harmful conduct or harmful conduct that is likely to occur again.