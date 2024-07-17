According to the criteria of
The tests conducted by USCIS are intended to determining whether an applicant is inadmissible on the basis of healthdue to a class A or class B medical conditionadded to the vaccination record in which the applicant must meet all the requirements.
Defined by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Class A conditions are medical conditions that make a person inadmissible and ineligible for a visa or adjustment of statusand They include the following diseases::
- Gonorrhea
- Hansen’s disease (leprosy), infectious
- Syphilis, infectious phase
- Tuberculosis (TB), active: Only a diagnosis of class A TB makes an applicant inadmissible to the United States
- Other diseases that may make a person subject to quarantine
- Communicable diseases that may represent a public health emergency of international concern
Addictions for which Uscis can deny you a green card
In another section of its official website, USCIS warns that Applicants who are drug addicts or who abuse drugs will not be admitted.although it can return to Apply for an immigration benefit if your drug addiction or abuse is in remissionwhich is defined according to the criteria of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) and not by a specific period of time.
In this regard, the organization also clarifies that Those who present a physical or mental disorder will not be accepted either. present or past with associated harmful conduct or harmful conduct that is likely to occur again.
