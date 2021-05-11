Emma González, a 71-year-old resident of Murcia, accuses more of the failures in the management of the fight against the pandemic than the null side effects caused by the coronavirus vaccine. At least the first dose of Pfizer, because the second was due yesterday, but will have to wait because of a “logistical error.”

This is the reason that the Ministry of Health offered yesterday to postpone the appointment for a couple of days to a thousand patients like Emma, ​​who were leaving the way they had come and with the face of very few friends: “This is a joke” . She, like hundreds of residents of the capital, traveled to the Enrique Roca stadium with the previous appointment received by the Ministry, which notified the cancellation of those appointments on the same Monday morning. However, many of these pensioners did not receive the notice in time or were unaware of it until they reached the vaccination point and were disappointed with different doses of indignation. “What little foresight!” Emma herself clutched her head. It’s not much use to be angry either. In the end we will have to do what they tell us, ”María and Andrés resigned. Another 3,000 residents of the capital were able to get vaccinated at this point, according to Salud.

Vaccination in Cartagena

Antonio Gil

It was not the case of Pedro Bujedo, 70 years old and a resident of Llano de Brujas, who invested more than an hour in the “great” public transport of the capital – he defines ironic – “not at all”. And another hour to go home. “They make an appointment for me again on Wednesday, but on Wednesday I have to see the family doctor and I can’t come. What I do?”.

A young Red Cross volunteer was the only one offering information at the door of the vaccination point



This and many other doubts had to be resolved by Daniel, a young Red Cross volunteer who for some time was the only burning nail that dozens of retirees in search of information could grab hold of. “Come back on Wednesday,” repeats Daniel parrot, who had not heard of the decision of the Ministry … or the one that was coming over him that morning. “Excuse me, do you know where they can inform me about the dose I had?”, Interrupts Emigdio Luque. Come back on Wednesday.