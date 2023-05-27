“We have decided to join this project in the city of Rome to make a concrete and constructive contribution to social initiatives for access to healthcare. We have around 13,000 people engaged in healthcare worldwide”. This was declared by Fabio Pompei, CEO of Deloitte Italia, on the occasion of the presentation of the “San Bartolomeo Project”, launched by the Gemelli Isola Tiberina hospital, in collaboration with the Community of Sant’Egidio, Deloitte and the Deloitte Foundation.