Edda Ribeiroi

06/13/2023 – 4:19 pm

The ANS (National Agency in Health Supplementary) approved at 9.63% the maximum percentage authorized for readjustments of plans in health individual. The limit is valid for the application between May in 2023 and April in 2024, in according to the month in contract anniversary.

The measure should affect 17.6% of the total number in consumers – nearly 9 million in beneficiaries – us plans individual and family. The increase will apply to contracts entered into from in January in 1999.

“The readjustment of individual and family health plans is calculated considering inflation, the specific costs of the health sector, which are quite specific, in addition to this, the operational cost of the plans is considered for this calculation in view of the use of beneficiaries and the structure necessary to perform the service”, explains Nycolle Soares, partner and CEO of Lara Martins Advogados and specialist in Health Law.

Fernando Bianchi, a partner at M3BS, reinforces that the ANS sets readjustment percentages for individual health plans due to the legal rule, from Law 9659/2008, known as the Health Plans Law.

“In terms of principles, the Agency understands that in collective contracts, there is greater bargaining power on the part of the contractor, where a single large invoice is paid to the operator. The fundamental difference is this – the number of lives within a contract, and the economic power of this contract”, he adds.

How will the readjustment be done?

The readjustment approved by the ANS will only be applied to users of individual or family health plans. The payment slip sent by the health plan must inform the index authorized by the ANS. “Nevertheless, the amounts charged must be described in a clear and detailed way”, explains Stéfano Ferri, specialist in Consumer and Health Law and member of the Civil Law commission of the OAB/Campinas.

As an example, Ferri considers a health plan whose contract celebrates its anniversary in May 2023, at a cost of BRL 100. In this case, the bill should mention:

(i) the authorized index (9.63%);

(ii) the monthly fee for May 2023 without readjustment (R$100);

(iii) the monthly fee for June 2023 without readjustment (R$100);

(iv) the adjusted monthly fee for July 2023 (R$ 109.63) + R$ 9.63 (difference from the May adjustment) – the total amount to be paid in July 2023 will be R$ 119.26;

(v) The monthly fee for August 2023 will be R$109.63 + R$9.63 (difference from the June adjustment) – the total amount to be paid in August will be R$119.26;

(vi) The monthly fee for September 2023 will be R$109.26.

How is the annual adjustment calculated?

Since 2019, ANS has used a calculation method that combines the variation in assistance expenses with inflation measured by the IPCA. The calculation is based on the difference between the assistance expenses per client of this type of plan between one year and another.

The readjustment defined in June is valid from May 2023 to April 2024. As this year the readjustment was defined this month for contracts with anniversary between May and July, the collection should start, at most, until August, retroacting until the month in which the contract was signed.

