The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have on the table the draft of a plan that establishes measures for municipalities with 5,000 inhabitants most at risk from coronavirus. Although it opens the door to confinement, it does not make it mandatory at any of the levels, but it does propose closing the interiors of bars and restaurants in those that are in the two most serious steps, high and extreme.

To evaluate it, it uses several parameters, both epidemiological and healthcare capacity. Although they are proposed for municipalities, with the data published this Thursday by the ministry, on average, nine autonomous communities would already be in the two highest risk levels: Madrid, Castilla y León, Aragón, Navarra and La Rioja (at the extreme) and Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, the Basque Country and Murcia (at the top).

These are the measures that are proposed for the four levels, which should be studied municipality by municipality (many localities of these nine communities would not be included) and the communities would be in charge of executing them, taking into account other parameters, such as growth or decrease. of the epidemic.

Level 4 or extreme risk

In addition to the level 3 measures, it will involve taking exceptional limitations, after a specific assessment of the situation that may include limiting the mobility of people, perimeter closures or other movement restrictions. At all levels, it is requested to increase the frequency of public transport at peak times to avoid crowds, as well as to encourage movement on foot and by bicycle. The parks are always open. The measures of the previous one are included at each level, although they are not expressly included.

Level 3 or high risk

Social life. Limit social contacts outside of stable coexistence groups as much as possible. Limit meetings to a maximum of six people if they do not belong to the same coexistence group. Insist that physical distancing and prevention measures be maintained. Physical activity: preferred hours for people over 70 years old. Access to beaches only to walk or do sports respecting the safety distance and ski resorts, closed.

Catering and leisure. Outdoor terraces with 50% of tables, with the interior closed. In ceremonies such as weddings, a maximum of 10 people is established in closed spaces and 15 in open spaces, provided that the safety distance can be guaranteed. Banquets and cocktails are expressly prohibited. Bingo halls, casinos, arcades and games rooms and specific betting shops are closed. The common areas of the hotels cannot exceed 25% of the capacity.

Wakes and burials. Maximum of 10 people in closed spaces and 15 in open spaces, as long as the safety distance can be guaranteed.

Job. Telework if possible, restricting face-to-face activity as much as possible and, in jobs that require face-to-face activity, promoting staggered shifts and permits for vulnerable people.

Mobility. The limitation of entrances and exits from the evaluated territorial area will be assessed except for essential activities such as going to work, going to an educational center, a health center, etc. The capacity is limited to 30% in buses, subways, trains, planes.

Places of worship. In places of worship the capacity is limited to 30% and singing is prohibited.

Shops. They limit their capacity to 25%, open air markets with 25% of the usual stalls and staggered collections of sales by telephone and Internet.

Residences. In residences for the elderly, the exits of residents are suspended (except force majeure) and visits are limited, guaranteeing prevention and hygiene measures and under supervision. Day centers activity is suspended unless there is a justified need to maintain the activity.

Education. Blended education is valued individually for each center and classroom. Congresses, courses and seminars can only be held electronically. Academies, driving schools and other non-regulated training centers limit their capacity to 30%.

Culture. Libraries, museums and exhibitions and visits to monuments are reduced to 25% of their capacity.

Sport. Non-professional sporting events are suspended. In addition, in indoor sports facilities and centers, the capacity is reduced to 25%, guaranteeing safety and ventilation distance. The closure of youth leisure centers, toy libraries and recreational centers is decreed.

Health. Reinforcement of more than 30% of Public Health capacities and activation of contingency plans due to the increase in cases.

Alert level 2 or medium risk

Social life. It is recommended that social relationships be structured in groups with stable coexistence. Meetings are limited to a maximum of six people if they do not belong to the same stable coexistence group. For physical activity there will be a preferential schedule for people over 70 years old.

Catering and leisure. In bars and restaurants, outdoor terraces are limited to 50% of tables with a distance of at least two meters between the chairs at different tables. The maximum occupancy of six people per table or group of tables and will open at 50% of its interior capacity, guaranteeing the distance between tables of at least 1.5 meters between the chairs. In ceremonies such as weddings, 30% of the capacity is allowed (with a maximum of 35 people). In bingo halls, casinos, arcades and games rooms and specific betting establishments, a maximum occupancy of six people per table or group of tables is established and their interior capacity is limited to 50%. Youth leisure centers, toy libraries and recreational centers reduce their capacity to 50%. Hotels must limit common areas to 50% of capacity.

Wakes. It is limited to a maximum of 15 people in closed spaces, as long as the safety distance can be guaranteed.

Education. The education will be face-to-face and in academies and other non-regulated training centers the capacity is limited to 50%. In congresses and seminars, a maximum of 20 attendees is established, depending on the size of the venue and always guaranteeing the safety distance.

Job. Telecommuting if possible. Go to work exceptionally for specific activities or meetings. Maintain physical distancing and prevention measures. Staggered shifts in jobs that require face-to-face activity.

Mobility. Recommend limitation of non-essential travel outside the territorial unit evaluated.

Religion. In places of worship, limit of half the capacity and prohibition of singing.

Commerce. The premises must be at 50% of the capacity and the outdoor markets with 50% of the usual stalls.

Residences. In residences for the elderly, the exits of residents are limited and visits are restricted, guaranteeing prevention and hygiene measures and under supervision. In other socio-sanitary centers, the exits of residents and visits are limited, guaranteeing prevention and hygiene measures and under supervision and the limitation of capacity will be assessed unless there is a justified need to maintain the activity.

Culture. Libraries with capacity reduced by half, as well as museums and exhibitions and visits to monuments.

Sport. Non-professional sporting events cannot have an audience. Indoor sports facilities and centers reduce capacity by 50%, guaranteeing safety and ventilation distance. They are closed if it cannot be guaranteed. In addition, the limit of 50% capacity in each pool will be respected. The locker room showers and water fountains cannot be used. Limits will be established on access to beaches, where showers, toilets and changing rooms cannot be used, limiting occupation. Capacity will be limited to half in ski resorts.

Health. Community and municipal regulations are issued that allow the relocation and reassignment of professional tasks of health personnel. The reinforcement of 20% -30% of Public Health capacities is decreed and the issuance of regulations will be requested to force isolation in hotels or non-health centers.

Alert level 1 or low risk

Social life. It is recommended that social relationships be structured in groups with stable coexistence and meetings are limited to 10 people. For physical activity, hygienic measures are recommended.

Wakes or funerals. A maximum of 25 people is imposed in closed spaces, as long as the safety distance can be guaranteed.

Catering and leisure. In bars and restaurants, outdoor terraces limit their tables to 75% with a distance of at least two meters between the chairs of different tables. The maximum occupancy is 10 people per table or group of tables, while the interior capacity is also limited to three rooms, guaranteeing the distance between tables of at least 1.5 meters between the chairs. At weddings, baptisms and communions, half the capacity is allowed (with a maximum of 75 people). In bingo halls, casinos, arcades and games rooms and betting establishments, the maximum occupancy is limited to 10 people per table or group of tables and the opening is allowed with 75% of the interior capacity. The same capacity is allowed in youth leisure centers, toy libraries and recreational centers. Along the same lines, the common areas of the hotels can open with three-quarters of the capacity (including dining rooms, where shifts can be established).

Education. In face-to-face education and in academies and other non-regulated training centers, the capacity is limited to 75%. In congresses, courses and seminars it is required that the safety distance is always guaranteed and that the crowds in rest areas be avoided.

Job. It is requested that telework be encouraged, maintain physical distancing and prevention measures, and the implementation of staggered shifts in jobs that require face-to-face activity.

Mobility. The limitation of non-essential travel outside the evaluated territorial unit is recommended. In collective transport there is no capacity limitation. At peak times, an increase in the frequency of schedules is requested to avoid crowds.

Religion. Half capacity is allowed in places of worship.

Commerce. In commercial premises the capacity is reduced to 75%, as in open-air markets, with 75% of the usual stalls.

Residences. Exits of residents of centers for the elderly are limited and visits are restricted, guaranteeing prevention and hygiene measures

Culture. The capacity in libraries, museums and exhibitions and visits to monuments is reduced to three quarters.

Sport. Non-professional sporting events are allowed, guaranteeing prevention and hygiene measures. In indoor sports facilities and centers, 75% capacity is allowed, guaranteeing safety and ventilation distance. In the closed ones, if it cannot be guaranteed, the 75% capacity limit in each pool will be respected. The locker room showers and water fountains cannot be used. In addition, limitations will be established on access to beaches. where showers, toilets and changing rooms can be used, limiting occupancy. The capacity is limited to 75% in the ski resorts.

Health. Activities are carried out aimed at strengthening capacities and reviewing installed contact traceability capacities, adapted to the context. The software retrospective follow-up of contacts, as well as geolocation of cases and mixed epidemiology / healthcare field intervention teams in the area. The availability of places in hotels or places enabled for the isolation and quarantine of people who cannot do it at home is required. The strengthening of care capacities in primary care and hospital care is called for. Likewise, it is required to guarantee minimum healthcare capacities: the availability of at least 37 beds per 10,000 inhabitants house and at least 1.2 ICU beds, in addition to legislative modifications so that non-health laboratories can carry out diagnostic activity upon request.

