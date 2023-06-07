In the accumulated of 12 months, the IPCA rose by 3.94%; is down from the previous 4.18%

Inflation in May was 0.23%, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Wednesday (7.jun.2023). As a result, the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) was 0.38 percentage point below of the rate of 0.61% registered in April. In March, it had been 0.71%.

The Health and personal care group had the highest increase in the series (0.93%), driven by health plans (1.20%), personal hygiene items (1.13%), perfumes (3.56%) and pharmaceutical products (0.89%).

In the accumulated result for the year, from January to May, inflation accumulates a high of 2.95%. In the last 12 months, the increase was 3.94%, below the 4.18% observed in the immediately previous 12 months. In comparison with May 2022, the change was 0.47%.



The 2023 inflation target is 3.25%, with a tolerance range of 1.75% to 4.75%.

According to the IBGE, 7 groups of products and services surveyed were discharged. The main highlights were health and personal care, which rose 0.93% and raised the IPCA by 0.12 pp, and housing, which increased by 0.67% and had an impact of 0.1 pp on the index.

INPC

The INPC (National Consumer Price Index) was 0.36% in May. In the year, the index accumulates a high of 2.79%. In the last 12 months, it grew 3.74%, below the 3.83% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.