For the 2nd consecutive time, health plans continue to lead the ranking of complaints and services registered with Idec (Brazilian Institute of Consumer Protection). According to data released on Monday (13.Mar.2023), 27.9% of complaints last year referred to health plan companies.

This is the 9th time in the last 10 years that health plans are at the top of the ranking of complaints. They only stopped appearing in the 1st position in 2020, during the 1st year of the new coronavirus pandemic, when financial services took over the top.

The main complaint to health plans in 2022 were doubts and complaints about contracts (27.4%), followed by lack of information (18.1%) and readjustments (13.7%).

Second in the ranking are financial services, responsible for 21.2% of registrations. Most complaints concern the security of banking transactions and scams (20.1%), followed by complaints regarding contractual clauses (11.4%).

With information from Brazil Agency.