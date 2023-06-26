Health | Pimples, rashes and chafing sores – Seven things everyone should know about skin irregularities in the intimate area

Put on a bathing suit and go to the sun. But what if there is a rash on the buttocks, a pimple on the back, or you accidentally manage to get a wound on the bikini line? Dermatologist Sanna Poikonen from Pihlajalinna tells which seven things it is good for everyone to know about skin problems in the rear and buttocks area.

Especially on the first swimming trip of the summer, remember to protect the buttocks with sunscreen, because they are often not used to the sun, unlike the face or arms.

Tiina Laaninen

2:00 am