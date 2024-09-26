“The aim of raising awareness is also to make patients aware of treatment scenarios and possibilities, thus increasing their chances of treatment”. With these declarations, Carmen Piccolo, medical director of Gilead Sciences Italia, spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of “Light among fragments. Mira’s journey, from the discovery of the disease to hope with CAR-T”. An animated 2D short film, produced by the students of the three-year course in Cinema and Animation of NABA and promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of AIL – Italian Association against Leukemia-Lymphoma and Myeloma and Aladdin’s Lamp ETS.