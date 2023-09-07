From paralysis to sport in one year, thanks to a rehabilitation program made up of a few drugs and lots of physiotherapy. On the eve of the World Day dedicated to this discipline, the story of the “extraordinary recovery” of Giuseppe, a passionate sixty-year-old amateur runner, arrives from Pesaro, assisted in the Villa Fastiggi rehabilitation center, Kos Group.

Giuseppe had arrived there in September 2022. He could not stand or walk – reconstructs a note – he could not breathe on his own and was fed via a nasogastric tube. He had flaccid tetraparesis, with all four limbs paralyzed. He retained only a few head movements and minimal hints of movement in one hand and feet. Bedridden, his muscles were losing volume and strength throughout his body. Severe respiratory insufficiency required him to use a tracheostomy tube and mechanical ventilation with oxygen therapy. A critical picture resulting from a particularly aggressive form of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare rapidly evolving acute inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, but in clinical practice the most frequent form of acute paraparesis, which can occur in both childhood and old age and in both genders, with a slight preponderance in females.

In more than half of the cases, Guillain-Barré develops suddenly after a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection, or an immunization. In the most common forms, acute and generalized weakness tends to resolve spontaneously in a few months, but in the most severe forms it can lead to permanent effects or death due to respiratory, cardiovascular or infectious complications. “With Mr. Giuseppe we made the decision not to give up”, says Sara Loriga, geriatrician of Villa Fastiggi. “From the moment we received it, we immediately worked with the entire rehabilitation team, physiotherapists, speech therapists, neuropsychologists – he explains – to create a tailor-made rehabilitation program and we insisted on prolonging the pharmacological treatment of immunoglobulins. We have always kept under I strictly controlled over-infections, which tend to worsen the prognosis in these patients, but above all we indulged his courage and his desire to recover. He was still alert, his cognitive functions were intact and he made us understand that he wanted to make it.” .

“For the 6 months of rehabilitation – tell Giulia Baglioni and Pamela Diotallevi, physiotherapists of Villa Fastiggi – Mr. Giuseppe showed a constancy in exercises, a strength and a determination in adversity truly out of the ordinary. This attitude of his played an important role in his extraordinary recovery. He certainly applied his runner mentality, made up of concentration, patience and self-discipline, also to his rehabilitation”.

This is how last February Giuseppe left the Pesaro structure on his own legs, against all expectations. Today he hints at a few short jogs, but he’s not yet ready to resume competitive activity. He has opted for the bicycle, which allows him to move a little more.

“I was always lucid – he says – I felt great suffering and great concern for my future. Pamela and Giulia, my two physiotherapists, I remember them like two little angels: first in bed because I was paralysed, then slowly up to the gym, I have brought back, exercise after exercise to walk: a very hard path, which fortunately has a happy ending. I still have a dream in my drawer, however: to experience the thrill and happiness of running competitions again”.