A case of polio at the end of March raised alarm in the South American country, which had not detected any contagion in more than 30 years. The vaccination rate against both diseases is well below the 95% recommended by the WHO to avoid outbreaks, a reflection of a problem that spans the entire region.

The region of the Americas was declared free of polio in 1994. Peru managed to make measles disappear in 2016. Both feats were achieved thanks to arduous and constant vaccination campaigns to protect the population from diseases that, decades ago, devastated health of girls and boys.

However, following the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination rates have plummeted across the continent and Peru is no exception. Only 81.8% of Peruvian children have the complete scheme against polio, while only 66% are fully immunized with the triple viral vaccine, which protects against measles, rubella and mumps.

The WHO warns that a vaccination rate of less than 95% does not guarantee that new outbreaks of all diseases can be avoided, a danger that will continue to be possible as long as the measles and polio viruses do not disappear from all over the world.

A danger that became a reality at the end of March of this year, when the health authorities detected a case of polio in the department of Amazonas in a minor from an indigenous community. The child had paralysis in the lower half of his body. Polio infections cause paralysis in approximately 1% of cases.

Now, the Government declared a health emergency in 12 departments and one province, including Lima, the capital. The measures contemplate the immunization of 2.5 million children to compensate for the advances lost in terms of vaccination.

It also implies an intensification of epidemiological surveillance to be able to stop outbreaks in case they occur.