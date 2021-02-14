THE LETTER FROM THE READER. 8 months ago I wrote about the difference in salary between a director of a public hospital and deputies and senators. It did not have the slightest impact on Congress. Today the situation has worsened.

Due to a failed quarantine, we are the twelfth country in cases and deaths, and on top of that, it destroyed the economy and education. Work in Health is increasing because we care for coronavirus patients and those suffering from other diseases. We are exhausted! Hardly anyone has taken leave and in the last month and the cases keep increasing. But they talk to us about closing the borders and nobody responds that the problem is inside, not outside. The Government was distracted and did not stop or control any demonstration, it generated an epic with the vaccination campaign, which is coming in a trickle. And also it is not said that the protection result will be seen in about a year. And they do not increase testing.

In the City of Buenos Aires, health professionals come fighting for a decent raise in our work. We had to make a strike and thus make the problem visible, without neglecting health care. Imagine the situation of an obstetrician, with 30 years of experience, why should he be shouting in the street for his salary instead of dedicating himself to attending to people in the hospital? It seems that the priorities of the rulers are not the same as those of society and, associated, solidarity is lacking.

Nurses protested in front of the National Congress for better working conditions. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

I give you some examples: 1) The savage strikes by Aerolineas Argentinas personnel that stranded millions of passengers. During the quarantine they spent 6 months in which they did not work and received 100% of their salary and gave them a 25% increase. 2) The Vice President made a judgment to collect two pensions plus the retroactive one, but in her letter of December 9 did not appreciate the effort and sacrifice of those who work in health. 3) Prepaid companies cannot increase their fees and argue that there was 45% inflation, but on average they pay a medical consultation for $ 260, and many private providers will vaccinate their employees in the public system for not having capacity.

4) The President of the Nation several times he defended a thief like Boudou, convicted by 16 judges, and withdrew the co-participation funds from CABA to pass them on to the Province of Buenos Aires. Shouldn’t he have asked the head of Government of CABA that he was leaving a part to cover health expenses, Since the 33 hospitals of the City normally attend 30 to 50% between consultations and hospitalizations of patients from the suburbs? 5) In the Province of Buenos Aires there are 73 hospitals and 70 national deputies; in CABA, there are 33 hospitals and 25 deputies. But to that we must add between 8 to 10 advisers per mayor, that is, more than 760 officials in only 2 districts.

In this pandemic, it has been shown that health personnel, led by doctors, are not essential. It is essential! “ .

When the management of a hospital is assumed, we do not appoint any consultants, and we continue to work with the previously existing resource. I am sure that most Members would not have the slightest idea how to run a hospital. But in many cases, to be a deputy it is only enough to be the daughter or the son of, or to be only 19 years old, at most having finished high school. If a doctor makes a mistake, she has to show that she did not commit malpractice, she has civil and criminal responsibilities, especially if she is at a hospital address.

A deputy or senator can be wrong, it may be that what they vote is outrageous, but they always support themselves with the phrase: “I have done it with the deepest of my convictions”, and the law cannot punish it. In this pandemic, it has been shown that health personnel, led by doctors, are not essential. It is a must! But the governments and their legislative powers have not shown any sacrifice that is encouraging for the health group that fights this virus and any disease that occurs.

Those who make and live from politics must understand that health is the most important good, and those of us who are trained to treat and care for the sick must take care of us financially in order to work, study, continue training, research, and also rest.

Fernando Cichero

DIRECTOR OF THE ROCCA HOSPITAL OF REHABILITATION. CARDIOVASCULAR SURGEON.

THE EDITOR’S COMMENT

By César Dossi

A call that the President must not fail to attend

The doctor wrote a letter that Clarion published on April 26, 2020, in which it said that “There is a terrible inequity in the salaries of doctors” facing the pandemic. And in September of that year, Health personnel made a mobilization to demand their salaries.

Nothing has changed to date, despite the fact that infections increase due to demonstrations, clandestine parties and social relaxation. While the Russian plane arrived with 400 thousand doses of Sputnik V (580 thousand from AstraZeneca are expected next Wednesday), Argentina does not finish starting with a massive vaccination campaign. Recently, in the first days of January, Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero said that Argentina is one of the nations that vaccinated the most. But it was later revealed that the country is ranked 21st with 0.09 doses per 100 inhabitants, well below the world average, which is 0.23.

The government’s lack of strategy and planning short-circuits the percentages. The alarm data: Argentina has already exceeded 50,000 deaths, and to this is added that there are three coronavirus mutations in the country: that of the Amazon, that of Rio de Janeiro, and yesterday the community transmission of the British variant was confirmed, which it has a greater contagion capacity, according to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Nation.

Then, A call that Alberto Fernández should not stop attending is that of the doctors, who are the most affected by being in contact with Covid-19, and who once again face the virus to be able to fight it and treat people who arrive infected with the new mutations in hospitals. And they continue to do so with frozen wages, with a lack of inputs, with little protection, and a lack of personnel and equipment. Like before, nothing has changed to date.

