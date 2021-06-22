No Result
Health Persistent delusions about drinking water can cause problems in the heat, says the chief doctor – these symptoms make you feel worth moving into the shade

by admin_gke11ifx
June 22, 2021
in World
Sunburn and heat stroke are often warned, but heat exhaustion is also worth learning to recognize.

Sun toast from the full sky and the air stands. The thermometer shows the heat reading.

The warm weather attracts many out to enjoy a summer day, but staying in the toast for a long time also carries its risks.

Many are aware of the dangers of sunburn and heat stroke, but fewer recognize heat exhaustion. It can be the case if you start to feel tired, generally unwell and have a headache during a day in the sun, says the chief doctor in charge of emergency departments in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Veli-Pekka Harjola Husista.

